Lincolnview wins outright NWC title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview turned in a dominating performance, defeating visiting Ada 25-20, 25-16, 25-12 to wrap up an outright Northwest Conference volleyball championship on Tuesday night.

“It was a goal of ours and we just practiced really hard to make sure it happened,” an elated Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said after the match. “This was at the top of our list and we looked at that list every day and they played hard for this and they earned it.”

“It’s a great feeling and I’m so proud of these girls,” Evans added. “Every game to us was important and they played like that.”

Lincolnview celebrates winning an outright NWC volleyball championship after Tuesday night’s win over Ada. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The Lady Lancers (20-2, 8-0 NWC) jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first set and maintained that cushion throughout.

Ada led 8-7 in the second set, but Lincolnview went on 7-1 run to grab a 14-9 lead. The run included two kills by Jordan Decker, one by Madison Williams and an ace by Kerstin Davis. After Ada trimmed the lead to 14-12, Lincolnview enjoyed an 11-4 run to end the set.

“I don’t know if their legs were tired because we played a tough match Monday night (against New Knoxville),” Evans said of the second set. “We just kind of got off to a slow start and we talked about how every point was one more point toward a championship. After that, they put it into gear and made it happen.”

In the third set, Lincolnview raced out to a 10-1, then 13-2 advantage, which included two kills and an ace each by Williams and Decker. From there, the Lady Lancers expanded the lead to 20-5 and 23-8 before winning 25-12.

Brianna Ebel had 33 assists in the victory, and Kendall Bollenbacher had 16 digs and 13 kills. Davis had a dozen kills and three aces, and Williams and Breck Evans each had 10 kills.

After the match, Evans paid tribute to her four seniors – Lana Carey, Tori Boyd, Davis and Decker.

“Four amazing seniors who have given to this program year after year,” Evans said of the group. “Their leadership with play, their leadership with their energy and their attitude – I just can’t say enough about Tori, Jordan, Lana and Kerstin on the court and off the court. They knew their roles and they have been fantastic leaders since day one.”

Lincolnview is off until Thursday, October 17, when the No. 3 seed Lady Lancers will play for the Division IV sectional championship against either No. 5 seed Lima Central Catholic or No. 10 seed Ottoville.