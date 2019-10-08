Briefs: HS volleyball, soccer recap

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball teams from Van Wert and Crestview posted road victories on Tuesday, while Van Wert’s soccer team fell in WBL action.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Bath 0

LIMA — Van Wert enjoyed a 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 Western Buckeye League win over Bath.

Jaylyn Rickard led the Lady Cougars with 21 digs and 11 kills, followed by Izzy Carr (15) and Mariana Ickes (12). Katie Coplin had 20 assists and Finley Foster chipped in with nine, while Jamison Clouse finished with 14 kills and four aces.

Van Wert (9-12, 2-6 WBL) will play at Celina on Thursday.

Crestview 3 Paulding 0

PAULDING — At Paulding High School, Crestview improved to 18-3 (7-1 NWC) and secured a runner up finish in the Northwest Conference by defeating the Lady Panthers 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.

Kaylee Wolford was perfect from the service line, going 20-20 with a pair of aces. Lexi Gregory was 14-14 serving with three aces and she added 15 kills and 14 digs. Kali Small was 14-16 serving with three aces, Laci McCoy had 12 kills and Maddy Lamb finished with 30 assists.

Crestview (18-3, 7-1 NWC) will honor the team’s five seniors and will host Leipsic in the regular season finale on Thursday.

Soccer

Celina 11 Van Wert 0 (girls)

CELINA — The Lady Cougars lost 11-0 in the regular season finale at Celina on Tuesday.

Van Wert will play at St. Marys Memorial in the Division II sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 16. The winner will play Bath for the sectional title at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.