Betty J. Reichard

Betty J. Reichard, 90, of Willshire, passed away on October 7, 2019 at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur, Indiana, where she had resided the past six months.

Betty J. Reichard

She was born February 12, 1929, in Schumm, the daughter of Carl Herman Weinman and Berdie Esther (Dull) Weinman, who both preceded her in death. She married Eugene V. Reichard on May 30, 1948, in Chattanooga (Ohio) and he died September 17, 2009.

Betty was a former member of Willshire United Methodist Church and current member of Union United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and member of the United Methodist Women. She was a graduate of Willshire High School in 1947 and was a homemaker.

Betty enjoyed watching television and spending time with Gene eating out. She loved kittens and watching the birds in the neighborhood. Betty was a wonderful cook and liked spending time with her family.

Survivors include three sons, Terry (Rebecca) Reichard of Van Wert, Thomas (Debra) Reichard of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Steven Reichard of Dublin; a daughter, Kathy (Gary) Pontsler of Willshire; two sisters, Rosemary Caffee of Willshire and Colleen (Bill) Schlickman of Fort Wayne; a brother-in-law, Dan Reichard of Rolla, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Lauren (Dalton) Brazell, Jon (Stephanie) Reichard, Jason (Jillian) Reichard, Joe (Cassandra) Reichard, Shaun (Lori) Pontsler, Shay (Kaitlynn) Pontsler, Jordan (Mandy Davis) Pontsler, Joshua Reichard, and Emily Reichard; and nine great-grandchildren, Avery Reichard, Payton Reichard, Elyse Reichard, Tyler Reichard, Charlee Reichard, Wyatt Reichard, Sawyer Pontsler, Piper Pontsler, and Caiden Beitler.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, with Pastor Bud Larimore officiating. Burial will follow in Willshire Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 11, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Willshire-Wren EMS or Union United Methodist Church.