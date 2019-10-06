Volleyball, soccer sectional pairings set

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball and soccer draws were held around northwest Ohio and the state on Sunday. Here are local results.

Volleyball

Division II

No. 8 seed Van Wert (7-11) will host No. 9 seed St. Marys Memorial (7-12) in semifinal sectional action at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15. The winner will play No. 1 seed Bryan on Thursday, October 17, with the champion advancing to the Ottawa-Glandorf district.

Division IV

Lincolnview and Crestview are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds at Kalida, behind No. 1 seed St. Henry and No. 2 seed Fort Recovery.

Lincolnview (18-2) took a first round bye and will play the winner of No. 5 seed Lima Central Catholic and No. 10 seed Ottoville in the sectional championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 at Fort Recovery.

Statewide brackets can be found at: https://ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/Volleyball-2019/2019-OHSAA-State-Volleyball-Tournament-Brackets.

Soccer

Division II girls

Van Wert (1-10-2) will play at St. Marys Memorial (8-3-3) in the Division II sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, with the winner moving on to face Bath (12-3) in the finals. The sectional champion will advance to the Elida district.

Division II boys

Van Wert will play at St. Marys Memorial in the Division II sectional semifinals on Monday, October 14. Check back for more information.

Division III girls

No. 7 seed Crestview (6-4-2) will host No. 9 seed Columbus Grove in the Division III sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, with the winner advancing to the sectional finals against No. 3 seed Coldwater on Thursday, October 17. The winner will qualify for the Ottoville district.

Division III boys

Lincolnview (2-11-2) will play NWC foe Spencerville (2-10-1) in the Division III sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16. The winner will face Kalida in the finals at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, with the sectional champion advancing to the Kalida district.

Statewide brackets can be found at https://ohsaa.org/sports/soccer.