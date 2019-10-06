Monday Mailbag: October 7, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Van Wert’s football playoff chances, Ottawa-Glandorf football, Lincolnview volleyball, a new 8-man football league and Ohio State football.

Q: Last week you talked about Van Wert’s playoff chances. How much did the win over Shawnee help and do they really have a chance to get in? Name withheld upon request

A: The win over Shawnee helped and it was nice to see the Cougars get back in the win column.

They still have a chance to qualify for the postseason but as of right now the chances are slim. Like I said last week, they’ll need to win out and get some help from other teams in the region, meaning Bryan needs to win and other teams need to lose.

Q: How good is Ottawa-Glandorf? They’ve had some close games and have only had two games where they controlled things from start to finish. Name withheld upon request

A: The Titans are 5-1 (5-0 WBL), so they much be doing something right.

I would said Ottawa-Glandorf is a very good team. Yes, they’ve had some close calls, but they won those games (St. Marys Memorial, Van Wert, Celina) and that’s all that matters.

They do have some tough games ahead – Shawnee, Kenton and Wapakoneta remain on the schedule, along with Defiance.

Q: I saw where Ohio’s first 8-man football league is forming for next year. Do you think we’ll see more of this and how will it affect local teams? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t think you’ll see an explosion of 8-man football leagues in 2020, but I do think you’ll see more of those leagues and conferences forming over time.

Holgate, Stryker, Toledo Christian and Danbury are among the schools involved in this new league.

It just makes sense for many Division VII schools that have struggled with numbers and I do think somewhere down the road there will be an OHSAA sanctioned 8-man playoff and state championship game.

As far as the effect on local teams, I’m not sure we’ll see any schools in the immediate area make the switch. Holgate’s commitment to the 8-man game obviously affects the Green Meadows Conference in terms of football scheduling, but I don’t see any schools closer to home going to the 8-man game anytime soon.

Q: When is the last time Lincolnview won a NWC volleyball championship? Name withheld upon request

A: I believe it was 1999 and before that, 1998 and 1995.

If the Lady Lancers defeat Ada at home on Tuesday, they’ll win the outright NWC championship.

Q: What’s it going to take for Ohio State to be ranked No. 1 in the country? The Buckeyes are obviously the best team. Name withheld upon request

A: At this point, it’ll probably take Alabama, Clemson and Georgia losing for OSU to make that jump.

Personally, I’m not concerned about Ohio State being ranked No. 1 now. I’d rather see the Buckeyes ranked No. 1 at the end of the season.

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.