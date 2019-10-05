Columbus Grove too much for Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS GROVE — Crestview enjoyed a 14-10 halftime lead, but Columbus Grove scored two third quarter touchdowns and went on to edge the Knights 24-20 at Clymer Stadium on Friday night.

The loss was the first in NWC play for Crestview (3-3, 2-1) and it snapped a three game winning streak. The Bulldogs improved to 3-3 (2-1 NWC).

Brody Brecht stiff arms a Columbus Grove tackler during Friday night’s game. Brecht finished with 144 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Brody Brecht’s three yard touchdown run and Kaden Kreischer’s PAT gave the Knights a 7-0 lead with 4:57 left in the first quarter. Columbus Grove got on the scoreboard with a 28-yard field goal by Rece Verhoff at the 11:25 mark of the second quarter.

The Knights grabbed a 14-3 lead on Brecht’s second touchdown run of the first half, a 10-yarder with 5:52 left until halftime, but Columbus Grove answered with a five yard touchdown run by Blake Reynolds with 53 seconds left before the break.

Colin Metzger sprinted 70 yards for a touchdown and Verhoff added the PAT to give the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead with 10:38 left in the third quarter, then Reynolds ran 29 yards and a score that gave Columbus Grove a 23-14 advantage at the 8:19 mark of the period.

Metzer finished with 19 carries for 155 yards, while Reynolds had 18 carries for 135 yards, plus a 4 for 12 passing performance for 31 yards and an interception.

Brecht, who rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, closed the scored with a three yard touchdown run with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. He was stopped on the two-point conversion. Brecht and Kaden Short combined to go 2 of 5 passing for one yard, as the Knights were held to 209 yards of total offense. In addition, Crestview lost two fumbles and had a pass intercepted.

Logan Gerardot had a game high 10 tackles.

“We played extremely hard and it was a very physical game,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “We had a couple of key turnovers and gave up a couple of big plays.”

Columbus Grove will travel to Ada on Friday while the Knights will host Spencerville.

Scoring

First quarter

4:52 – Brody Brecht 3 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Second quarter

11:25 – Rece Verhoff 28 yard field goal

5:52 – Brody Brecht 10 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

0:53 – Blake Reynolds 5 yard run (Rece Verhoff kick)

Third quarter

10:38 – Colin Metzger 70 yard run (Rece Verhoff kick)

8:19 – Blake Reynolds 29 yard run (Rece Verhoff kick)

0:56 – Brody Brecht 4 yard run (run failed)