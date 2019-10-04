VW independent sports briefs

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s Gavin Flickinger and Lincolnview’s Evan Miller hit the links in district golf action on Thursday morning, and Van Wert’s volleyball and girls’ soccer teams were in action at night.

District golf

Gavin Flickinger’s season and high school golf career came to an end in the Division II golf district at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay.

The senior shot a 102 during Thursday’s competition.

Lincolnview’s Evan Miller competed in the Division III district at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green on Thursday, and the freshman ended his season with a 95.

Volleyball

Elida 3 Van Wert 0

At Van Wert High School, Elida swept the Lady Cougars 25-17, 26-24, 25-13.

Jaylyn Rickard and Izzy Carr finished with 20 and 17 digs, Katie Coplin had a dozen assists and Jamison Clouse had nine kills.

Van Wert (8-11, 1-6 WBL) will play at Antwerp on Monday.

Soccer

Van Wert 0 Fort Jennings 0

FORT JENNINGS — The Lady Cougars and the Lady Musketeers played to a 0-0 tie in girls’ non-conference soccer action.

Van Wert will finish the regular season at Celina on Tuesday.