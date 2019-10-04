Vantage Supt. Rick Turner awarded new 3-year contract

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner has a new contract that runs through July 31, 2023. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Vantage Career Center will continue under the leadership of Superintendent Rick Turner for at least the next three years.

During Thursday’s Vantage Board of Education meeting, Turner was given a three-year contract that begins next August and runs through July 31, 2023. Turner was hired in 2017 to replace outgoing superintendent Staci Kaufman.

“I’m very appreciative of the board’s confidence in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the district,” Turner said after the meeting. “It’s a wonderful district and I consider it an honor.”

During his report, High School Director Mike Knott shared Vantage’s school report card results from the state. The data was obtained from the class of 2018 and Vantage received an overall grade of “B”.

Four components are used to grade each district — achievement, graduation rate, career and post secondary readiness, and post-program outcomes. Vantage received an 81.5 percent grade for achievement, 99.6 percent grade for graduation rate, 73.3 percent on career and post secondary readiness, and 96.5 percent on post-program outcomes.

Knott noted that the career and postsecondary readiness score jumped from 47.6 percent the previous year, and he noted Vantage missed an “A” by less than 2 percentage points. He also said just six career centers earned an overall “A” grade.

“We are happy, but hungry to improve upon that,” Knott said of the report card results. “Our Career Tech supervisors, Mr. (Ted) Verhoff and Miss (Paula) VanTilburg, are obviously working with our teachers to see how we can improve those scores.”

Knott and Turner lauded the efforts of students during the United Way of Van Wert County’s recent Day of Caring event, with one student alone bringing in over 500 items, Knott said.

Knott also said Vantage Career Center will host the annual Van Wert County College Night on Wednesday, October 16. More than 40 colleges and military representatives will be on hand to share information to students throughout the county.

During his report to the board, Turner said Vantage’s adult education program is working on two separate contracts with JobsOhio, one in machining, the other in welding.

Treasurer Laura Peters told the board that Vantage’s insurance open enrollment period will be the week of October 28, and noted that all employees will be required to meet with a benefits specialist. Peters also noted that medical insurance rates are going up by 3 percent, with a 1 percent increase in dental insurance.

In other business, board members approved a 10-year, 90 percent CRA agreement with American Paint Recyclers in Van Wert, and a 15-year, 100 percent TIF (Tax Increment Financing) agreement with RMK Farming in Continental.

The board also approved several travel requests, including one for intervention specialist Susan Farr and Ag Diesel instructor Michael Miller and up to 12 members of the Vantage FFA to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 1; Wendy Baumle and senior health technology students to Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on February 20; Bob Spath and the Van Wert Robotics Club to the following events: Newark on December 13 and 14; the Ohio state championships in Loveland March 13 and 14, 2020; regional competition in Cleveland March 25-28, 2020; and to the World Championships in Detroit from April 29 to May 2; Lynda Ragan and five FCCLA officers to leadership training in Marengo October 14 and 15; and OTC Director Kit Tyler to the Council on Occupational Education Convention in Reno, Nevada, November 13-15.

In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of CDL instructor Charles Peters, and board members hired Brenda Adams and Jeanne Elise Hoaglin as practical nursing program instructors and Elizabeth Lammers as a substitute superintendent secretary.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, in the district conference room.