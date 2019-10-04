Lincolnview tops Crestview

Lincolnview celebrates after clinching at least a share of the 2019 NWC volleyball championship with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 victory over defending co-champion Crestview on Thursday. The Lady Lancers (18-2, 7-0 NWC) will travel to New Knoxville on Monday, can capture an outright title with a win over Ada at home on Tuesday. Crestview dropped to 16-3 (6-1 NWC) and will face Delphos St. John’s on Saturday, then Paulding on Tuesday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent