YWCA announces domestic violence awareness activities

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County Victim Services Department has several community events slated for the Domestic Violence Awareness month in October.

Purple is the international awareness color for domestic violence and 1 in 4 women will experience some sort of intimate partner violence. All month long, purple lights will shine in downtown Van Wert at the YWCA, the Van Wert County Courthouse and at the Van Wert Municipal Building.

The YWCA hopes to “shine a light” on intimate partner violence to bring awareness to the victims that have been lost and the survivors who have overcome their violent situation. The lights also represent a beacon of hope to current victims that there is help available when they are ready to leave their abuser.

Purple Doors, which feature a “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” pledge, will be making their rounds in the community for individuals to sign the door and take the pledge that they stand with the YWCA against domestic violence. Doors represent transition or change. When victims come to the doors of the YWCA for help, they are transitioning from a life of violence to a life of independent living and a safer future, from being a victim to being a survivor.

A purple door will also be available for signatures at the Crestview/Lincolnview volleyball game on Thursday, October 3, at Teen Portal 2:20 on Thursday, October 10, for its Blackout event, and at the Van Wert football game on Friday, October 11. Various churches will have a purple door available at their Sunday services and a one will be located at the Main Street Van Wert office October 14-28 for those who work or shop downtown to stop in and sign.

A “Blackout Domestic Violence” fitness class featuring a pound and yoga workout will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Elks Lodge 1197 for those who want to attend a “glow-in the dark” event under black lights. This event is by donation and participants can enjoy food and drinks in the Elks lounge afterward for an additional cost.

Spots are limited for this event and the first 15 people to register receive free body paint. Register through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blackout-domestic-violence-glow-pound-and-yoga-tickets-74837120843?aff=ebdssbdestsearch) or contact Julie Schaufelberger at julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org or 419.238.6639, extension 108, to reserve a spot.

The YWA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.