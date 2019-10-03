Charles E. Buettner

Charles E. “Charlie” Buettner, 83, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Delphos.

He was born August 11, 1936, in Delphos, the son of Everett and Eleanor (Hesseling) Buettner, who both preceded him in death. On September 12, 1959, he married the former Doris Robinson, and she survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include a son, Steven (Bonnie) Buettner of Delphos; two daughters, Julie (Ralph) Chenoweth of Clarksburg and Denise (Bobby) Lucas of Chicago, Illinois; eight grandchildren; three sisters, Eloise Shumaker, Marie Fullerton, and Kathy (Tom) Raabe; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Buettner.

A brother, Melvin “Bud” Buettner; one sister, Virginia (Jerry) Will; and two brothers-in-law, James Shumaker and Gordon Fullerton, also preceded him in death.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will begin at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Endowment, St. John’s School, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.