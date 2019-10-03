6 change pleas in Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people changed their pleas to criminal charges during hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Chad Harter, 41, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 27.

Joshua Hawk, 42, of Montpelier, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Hawk will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 13.

Michael Reichert, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Reichert will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 20.

Doniven Helm, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 6.

Jeremy Dunbar, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

William Ramsey, 38, of Woodburn, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction. His case was also stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Also this week, Caleb Phillips, 19, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to appear at appointments, consuming intoxicants, failing to complete counseling, possessing illegal drugs, failing to appear for random drug tests, and failure to completed ordered programs. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 20.

Two people also waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial and signed time waivers in Common Pleas Court.

Ashley Carr, 19, of Van Wert, signed her waiver in open court and requested, and was granted, more time to prepare her case. Bond was continued and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. November 6.

Alexander Chorvas, 24, of Van Wert, signed a waiver in open court and requested, and was granted, more time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 16.