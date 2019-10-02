VW Outdoorsmen to have military match

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a CMP-sanctioned Modern Military match on Saturday, October 12, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30 that morning.

Any modern military rifle may be used, such as an M-1 Garand, AR-15, and other such rifles. Participants may also use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once participants shoot in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might want to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammunition, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds, which includes the target fee.

For more information, check out the association’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.