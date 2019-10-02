KAM donates to CHP Hospice Care Fund

VW independent/submitted information

KAM Manufacturing, maker of Stephanie Dawn handbags, partners with Community Health Professionals (CHP) sewing volunteers to make hot pads in the shape of chickens.

The hot pads are called “Hens for Hospice” because half of the sale price of each chicken is donated to the CHP Hospice Patient Care Fund.

Sewing for Hospice volunteers (from the left) Rosie Cox, Cindy Gardner, and Janice Heath accept the proceeds from recent sales of “Hospice Hens” from Ty Coil of KAM Manufacturing. photo provided

The popular hot pads are sold by KAM at trade shows and other events, including its annual factory sale in August. They are also available at CHP, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

CHP Hospice sewing volunteers will have a booth at the Van Wert County Apple Festival later this month and host a Christmas Bake Sale and Bazaar on December 7. Both events will feature a variety of items created by the group including hospice hens.

For more information, call Community Health Professionals at 419.238.9223.