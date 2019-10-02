KAM donates to CHP Hospice Care Fund
VW independent/submitted information
KAM Manufacturing, maker of Stephanie Dawn handbags, partners with Community Health Professionals (CHP) sewing volunteers to make hot pads in the shape of chickens.
The hot pads are called “Hens for Hospice” because half of the sale price of each chicken is donated to the CHP Hospice Patient Care Fund.
The popular hot pads are sold by KAM at trade shows and other events, including its annual factory sale in August. They are also available at CHP, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
CHP Hospice sewing volunteers will have a booth at the Van Wert County Apple Festival later this month and host a Christmas Bake Sale and Bazaar on December 7. Both events will feature a variety of items created by the group including hospice hens.
For more information, call Community Health Professionals at 419.238.9223.
