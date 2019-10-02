Early voting location changes announced

VW independent/submitted information

“Where do I go to vote?” This is a question most people in Van Wert County will be asking next Tuesday when early voting begins.

The Board of Elections office has moved from 120 E. Main St. to 1362 E. Ervin Road, on the corner of Ervin and Jennings roads. For those county residents that are a little gray around the ears, or maybe a little thin on top, this is the former Pangles Supermarket building.

Voter parking and Board of Elections entrance faces Jennings Road, and there is a large parking lot with numerous handicap parking spaces. There is also a walk-in door facing Jennings Road marked “Voting Entrance”. There will also be flags marking the entrance next to the large garage door.

Early voting will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, at the Board of Elections office at 1362 E. Ervin Road. Voting hours are as follows:

Tuesday, October 8, to Friday, October 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 21, to Friday, October 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 28, to Friday, November 1, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 3, 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the Board of Elections office at 419.238.4192.