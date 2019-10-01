VWCF offering program for non-profits

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF) is offering IMPACT: A Nonprofit Capacity Building Program in its third year.

This program is aimed at increasing the capacity of area non-profit organizations. This program acts as a process of developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, abilities, processes, and resources that organizations need to survive, adapt, and thrive in the fast-changing world.

Serving as an informational resource and acting as a catalyst to encourage stronger collaboration among nonprofit organizations, this program will strengthen local non-profit leaders and enhance collective community impact.

Professionals from The Ohio Association of Non-profit Organizations work alongside VWCF Marketing & Resource Development Manager Amanda Miller presents workshops on a variety of topics: Board Development, Marketing, Outcomes and Measures, Financial and Legal, Leadership Development, Strategic Planning, Human Resources, Fundraising, and Grant Writing.

Seven nonprofit organizations will be accepted into this capacity building program. The only requirement for acceptance is to be a Van Wert County nonprofit organization that is governed by a board of directors. The deadline for acceptance is Friday, December 20, 2019. The program begins in February 2020. The application is available online at https://forms.gle/QQLGR7YjBzBF3K3m9.

For more information email amanda@vanwertcountyfoundation.org or call Miller at 419.238.1743.

