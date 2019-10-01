Tennis, volleyball, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s tennis team ended the regular season, Lincolnview’s volleyball team cruised to an easy win and the Lancer soccer team recorded a NWC win on Monday.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Lima Sr. 0

The Lady Cougars closed the regular season in fine fashion, defeating Lima Sr. 5-0 at Van Wert High School.

Grace Lott won a first singles, recording a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Abby Beck, Alli Morrow blanked Neveah Sheeter 6-0, 6-0 at second singles, and Lizzie Rutkowski won via forfeit at third singles.

Tayzia Havill and Jamie Burenga picked up a win at first doubles, defeating Tatiana Goston and Shiuana Breaston 6-1, 6-0, and Kendall Rauch and Sophie Rutkowski shut out Daesha Jackson and Ariana Allen 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

Van Wert will begin Division II sectional play at UNOH on Thursday.

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Hardin-Northern 0

At Lincolnview High School, the Lady Lancers improved to 16-2 with a dominating 25-7, 25-12, 25-12 straight set victory over Hardin-Northern.

Madison Williams had nine digs and five aces, Kendall Bollenbacher had 11 kills, and Brianna Ebel turned in 24 assists in the win. Breck Evans, Kerstin Davis and Bollenbacher each finished with six digs, followed by Lana Carey (5) and Kendall Klausing (4).

Lincolnview will play at Delphos Jefferson tonight.

Soccer

Lincolnview 6 Paulding 5

PAULDING — Clayton Leeth scored three goals to help Lincolnview defeat Paulding 6-5. Landon Moody also chipped in with a goal, with the remaining two goals scored by Paulding.

The Lancers will host Temple Christian on Saturday.