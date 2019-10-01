Janet Uncapher memorial service

The family of Janet “Jan” Uncapher, formerly of Mendon, will be holding a Celebration of Life memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Mendon United Methodist Church.

Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. Sunday for those who want to express their condolences, but may not wish to attend the service.

She died Friday, August 23, 2019, at Sebring Hospital in Florida.

Jan always loved potluck carry-ins and picnics, while just relaxing and enjoying good times together. So in her honor, feel free to dress casually, and come and share a good time together. Please join us for the meal following.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.