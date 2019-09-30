Joe M. Altman

Joe M. Altman, 71, of Middle Point, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at his residence.

He was born April 15, 1948, the son of Matthew and Valeria (Thines) Altman, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by four sons, Curtis Altman, Todd Altman, Byron Altman, and Chauncey Altman; a brother, Byron (Jane) Altman of Delphos; three sisters, Jeanine Ulrich of Delphos, Marcia (Scott) Prindle of Michigan, and Virginia Tierney of Gomer; seven grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Charles Link of Florida.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Link; and a brother, David (Luan) Altman.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.