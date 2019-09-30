Elks donate to FUMC 5th Quarter program

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently made a donation of $500 to First United Methodist Church. The monies, from an Elks Promise Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation, are to be used for the church’s Fifth Quarter Program.

Shown are (from the left) Demond Johnson of First United Methodist Church and Lodge 1197 Elks National Foundation Chair Mike Stanley. Elks photo

Promise Grants are made available to Elks lodges to provide drug and alcohol free events for the children.

The Fifth Quarter Program is geared for middle school and high school students after all home football games. Middle school students gather at the YMCA and high school students gather at the S.F. Goedde Building.

Games are provided for the students, as well as pizza and a beverage. The students are provided with a safe place to meet with their friends in an alcohol- and drug-free environment, and volunteers are on hand to assist with games and chaperone students.

Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to support this important program for young people in the community.