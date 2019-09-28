C’view Elementary earns national honors

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Elementary School has been designated as an Exemplary High Performing Schools National Blue Ribbon School for 2019 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Crestview Elementary School was recently named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Here, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf (center) congratulates Principal Jessica Schuette (left) and second grade teacher Bethany Balliet on the honor. Schuette and Balliet will travel to Washington, D.C., in November for the official recognition ceremony. Crestview photo

Crestview is one of 362 schools in the nation and one of 14 schools in Ohio to be recognized in 2019. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Crestview Elementary is honored to receive this distinguished award celebrating the hard work of our students and staff,” said Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette. “Our staff, parents, and community members collaborate on a daily basis to meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of each child in our building. Through this collaboration, students learn to take ownership of their learning and embrace their overall development as a young leader.

“Crestview Elementary’s close-knit community is built upon a strong tradition of academic excellence and sense of family at its foundation,” she added.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Now in its 37th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed recognition on more than 9,000 schools. On November 14 and 15, the Secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate with 312 public and 50non-public school honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE).