Ethel Jane (Lloyd) Johnson

Ethel Jane (Lloyd) Johnson, 91, of Van Wert, received her ultimate victory on Thursday evening, September 26, 2019, at 10:15 p.m. from Van Wert Manor. After a two-year battle with serious health issues, angels gathered near and gently lifted her spirit into the waiting arms of her Savior Jesus Christ.

Born January 24, 1928, near Venedocia, she was the daughter of J. Russell and Ethel (Evans) Lloyd. She was the youngest of their three children. Her brothers, John Russell (Betty) Lloyd and D. Haydn (Marvel) Lloyd, are deceased.

She graduated from York High School and was employed at Campbell Hardware Store for several years and then became a devoted homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert.

On October 17, 1959, she married Carl D. Johnson and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this October. Together, they have three children, Dewaine Johnson of Van Wert, Gloria (Steve) Waterman of Rockford, and Diana (Paul) Cearns of Convoy. Their family circle would grow to include four grandchildren, Jolynn Simson, Jenna Dunham, and Courtney and Cameron Cearns; and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Ivy Simson.

The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at First Presbyterian Church, in Van Wert, with the Reverends Hal Shafer and Steve Waterman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and one hour prior to the service Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church.