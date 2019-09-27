CERT seeks assistance for OC fire victims

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — On Thursday evening at 5 p.m. the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office to a house fire in Ohio City. The Ohio City Fire Department had the fire under control while CERT members met with the family.

Firefighters clean up after a house fire in Ohio City on Thursday.

CERT photo

Living in the house were two adults, three children, and two pets, which were unharmed during the fire. Personal items needed by the fire victims include the following:

Adult male: Pants size 38, shirt size XL, shoe size 9

Adult female: Pants size 10-12, shirt size XL, shoe size 8

Juvenile male: Pants size 10-12, shirt size YL, shoe size 3

Juvenile female: Pants size 22W, shirt size 3X, shoe size 10

Juvenile female: Pants size 10-12, shirt size XL, shoe size 10

CERT seeking donations for the family. Clothing and personnel items can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, under the name of “Hoisington” until Friday October 4.

Monetary donations can be sent to or dropped off at the Van Wert County Foundation office, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Checks should be made out to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT and “Hoisington” written on the memo line.

For more information, call the Van Wert County Emergency Management office at 419.238.1300. The CERT is a United Way agency.