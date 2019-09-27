Blink! dedicated; stained glass classes held

Join us Thursday from 6-9 p.m. to welcome and dedicate Van Wert’s newest piece of public art: Blink! Funded in part by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council and matching funds from the Van Wert County Foundation and Avangrid Renewables, Blink! was created by Toledo artist and architect Todd Kime.

Blink is an interactive sculpture that becomes animated when people engage with it and is a tribute to the firefly. Todd will speak briefly about the sculpture and we will be hosting Signorelli Wolffe Wine Co., with live music by Bob Stevens (Distant Cousinz), free appetizers and cash bar.

Fall-Halloween stained glass classes continue throughout September at Wassenberg Art Center.

The 42nd annual Photography Exhibit will open on Friday, October 4, starting at 6 p.m. with a reception and award party. With over 320 entries this year and we are excited to see what the jurors have picked for the show and which photographers will win awards. We will offer snacks and cash bar.

We are ghoulishly excited to be part of the Downtown Trick or Treat loop on October 26, 10 a.m.-noon. We will be handing out free, free, free spooky craft kits (first come first serve). Take your kit home or finish it here. We’ll have creepy artists on hand to help you, serving fresh popcorn and cider.

The annual Wassenberg Artists’ Exhibit is just around the bend. Art check in dates are scheduled for November 1 and 2. A call for entry will be available shortly. The Annual Artists’ Exhibit is a huge holiday shopping opportunity. We will have all kinds of unique items and art will be available for purchase as reasonable prices. Plan to Shop the Wass!

We still have openings in our Halloween stained glass sun catcher classes. There are some really neat things to make for the fall season! $45 WAC member cost/$55 regular price. Instructor: Joe Balyeat.

Session 3: Wednesday and Friday, September 25 and 27, 6-8 p.m.

Session 4: Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Session 5: Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Did you know we provide custom art, craft and creative classes for private groups? What do you want to make? Give us a call and we will brainstorm your next gathering.

Watercolor Class: Will resume October 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

ArtNight: Every Thursday 6-9 p.m. Free. Artist/instructors on hand to help with your project.

Our after school art program, ArtReach will continue after an instructor is hired. You may give us a call to be placed on the waiting list or watch social media.

The gift season is approaching and we are seeking new artists! Open year-round, the gift corner at the Wassenberg will be stocking for the holiday season. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.