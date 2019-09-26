Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 5

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s the halfway point of the 2019 high school football regular season and no doubt, some interesting games are on tap around the area this weekend.

In fact, more than a half dozen of the games could be considered toss-up games.

Last week, I was 15-5 (75 percent), which brings my overall record to 65-32 (67 percent). Guest selector Ryan McCracken was 12-8 (60 percent), putting the overall record of the guest selectors at 59-38 (61 percent).

This week’s guest selector is avid sports fan Chaise Dawson of Convoy. Out of 20 games, we differ on six.

Games of the week

Chaise Dawson

Crestview (2-2) at Bluffton (3-1)

This one is one of the more intriguing matchups, and some fans may regard it as a toss-up. I don’t necessarily disagree.

Dawson and I believe the return of Kaden Short has been big for Crestview and we think the Knights will pull out a narrow win to improve to 3-2 overall and stay in the NWC title race.

Truxell: Crestview Dawson: Crestview

Spencerville (2-2) at Allen East (4-0)

I really need to stop picking against Allen East. They’ve jumped out to an unbeaten start and have surprised a lot of people, including myself.

However, I tabbed Spencerville as the preseason favorite to win the NWC, so I’m going with the Bearcats in this one, as is Dawson. It could be the final time I pick against Allen East this season.

Truxell: Spencerville; Dawson: Spencerville

Marion Local (3-1) at Anna (4-0)

This is a tough one to pick. Marion Local’s only loss is to Division III Columbus Bishop Watterson, while Anna is 4-0.

Anna is the home team in this one, but I’m going with the Marion Local Flyers. It just feels like it’s the right pick. Dawson is going with the Flyers as well and he believes it could be a high scoring game.

Truxell: Marion Local; Dawson: Marion Local

Shawnee (3-1) at St. Marys Memorial (2-2)

Yet another intriguing game, one that I think Shawnee could win. However, it’s tough to pick against the Roughriders at home, so I’m going with St. Marys in a close one, as is Dawson.

Truxell: St. Marys Memorial; Dawson: St. Marys Memorial

Ottawa-Glandorf (3-1) at Van Wert (2-2)

No, I didn’t forget about this one. In fact, I’ve probably overthought it.

It no secret that this is a huge game in terms of potential playoff points, and the Cougars need a boost if they want to contend for a postseason spot in Division IV, Region 14.

In many ways, the two teams are similar and it’s shaping up to be a close one at Eggerss Stadium.

In the end, both of us believe the Cougars will get back on the winning track with a narrow victory.

Truxell: Van Wert; Dawson: Van Wert

Best of the rest

WBL

Defiance (0-4) at Elida (0-4)

Truxell: Elida; Dawson: Defiance

Kenton (3-1) at Wapakoneta (4-0)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Dawson: Wapakoneta

Celina (2-2) at Bath (1-3)

Truxell: Celina; Dawson: Celina

NWC

Ada (1-3) at Delphos Jefferson (1-3)

Truxell: Ada; Dawson: Ada

Columbus Grove (1-3) at Paulding (1-3)

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Dawson: Columbus Grove

GMC

Wayne Trace (1-3) at Antwerp (0-4)

Truxell: Wayne Trace; Dawson: Wayne Trace

Tinora (2-2) at Ayersville (0-4)

Truxell: Tinora; Dawson: Tinora

Fairview (3-1) at Edgerton (4-0)

Truxell: Edgerton; Dawson: Fairview

MAC

Minster (3-1) at Parkway (2-2)

Truxell: Minster; Dawson: Parkway

Fort Recovery (1-3) at Coldwater (4-0)

Truxell: Coldwater; Dawson: Coldwater

New Bremen (3-1) at St. Henry (1-3)

Truxell: New Bremen; Dawson: St. Henry

Versailles (2-2) at Delphos St. John’s (1-3)

Truxell: Versailles; Dawson: Delphos St. John’s

TRAC

Lima Sr. (2-2) at Toledo Central Catholic (4-0)

Truxell: Toledo Central Catholic; Dawson: Toledo Central Catholic

Non-conference

Toledo Rogers (3-1) at Lima Central Catholic (3-1)

Truxell: Lima CC; Dawson: Lima CC

Hicksville (2-2) at Lakota (1-3)

Truxell: Hicksville; Dawson: Lakota

If you would like to be a guest selector, simply email sports@thevwindependent.com.