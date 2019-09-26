Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 5
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor
It’s the halfway point of the 2019 high school football regular season and no doubt, some interesting games are on tap around the area this weekend.
In fact, more than a half dozen of the games could be considered toss-up games.
Last week, I was 15-5 (75 percent), which brings my overall record to 65-32 (67 percent). Guest selector Ryan McCracken was 12-8 (60 percent), putting the overall record of the guest selectors at 59-38 (61 percent).
This week’s guest selector is avid sports fan Chaise Dawson of Convoy. Out of 20 games, we differ on six.
Games of the week
Crestview (2-2) at Bluffton (3-1)
This one is one of the more intriguing matchups, and some fans may regard it as a toss-up. I don’t necessarily disagree.
Dawson and I believe the return of Kaden Short has been big for Crestview and we think the Knights will pull out a narrow win to improve to 3-2 overall and stay in the NWC title race.
Truxell: Crestview Dawson: Crestview
Spencerville (2-2) at Allen East (4-0)
I really need to stop picking against Allen East. They’ve jumped out to an unbeaten start and have surprised a lot of people, including myself.
However, I tabbed Spencerville as the preseason favorite to win the NWC, so I’m going with the Bearcats in this one, as is Dawson. It could be the final time I pick against Allen East this season.
Truxell: Spencerville; Dawson: Spencerville
Marion Local (3-1) at Anna (4-0)
This is a tough one to pick. Marion Local’s only loss is to Division III Columbus Bishop Watterson, while Anna is 4-0.
Anna is the home team in this one, but I’m going with the Marion Local Flyers. It just feels like it’s the right pick. Dawson is going with the Flyers as well and he believes it could be a high scoring game.
Truxell: Marion Local; Dawson: Marion Local
Shawnee (3-1) at St. Marys Memorial (2-2)
Yet another intriguing game, one that I think Shawnee could win. However, it’s tough to pick against the Roughriders at home, so I’m going with St. Marys in a close one, as is Dawson.
Truxell: St. Marys Memorial; Dawson: St. Marys Memorial
Ottawa-Glandorf (3-1) at Van Wert (2-2)
No, I didn’t forget about this one. In fact, I’ve probably overthought it.
It no secret that this is a huge game in terms of potential playoff points, and the Cougars need a boost if they want to contend for a postseason spot in Division IV, Region 14.
In many ways, the two teams are similar and it’s shaping up to be a close one at Eggerss Stadium.
In the end, both of us believe the Cougars will get back on the winning track with a narrow victory.
Truxell: Van Wert; Dawson: Van Wert
Best of the rest
WBL
Defiance (0-4) at Elida (0-4)
Truxell: Elida; Dawson: Defiance
Kenton (3-1) at Wapakoneta (4-0)
Truxell: Wapakoneta; Dawson: Wapakoneta
Celina (2-2) at Bath (1-3)
Truxell: Celina; Dawson: Celina
NWC
Ada (1-3) at Delphos Jefferson (1-3)
Truxell: Ada; Dawson: Ada
Columbus Grove (1-3) at Paulding (1-3)
Truxell: Columbus Grove; Dawson: Columbus Grove
GMC
Wayne Trace (1-3) at Antwerp (0-4)
Truxell: Wayne Trace; Dawson: Wayne Trace
Tinora (2-2) at Ayersville (0-4)
Truxell: Tinora; Dawson: Tinora
Fairview (3-1) at Edgerton (4-0)
Truxell: Edgerton; Dawson: Fairview
MAC
Minster (3-1) at Parkway (2-2)
Truxell: Minster; Dawson: Parkway
Fort Recovery (1-3) at Coldwater (4-0)
Truxell: Coldwater; Dawson: Coldwater
New Bremen (3-1) at St. Henry (1-3)
Truxell: New Bremen; Dawson: St. Henry
Versailles (2-2) at Delphos St. John’s (1-3)
Truxell: Versailles; Dawson: Delphos St. John’s
TRAC
Lima Sr. (2-2) at Toledo Central Catholic (4-0)
Truxell: Toledo Central Catholic; Dawson: Toledo Central Catholic
Non-conference
Toledo Rogers (3-1) at Lima Central Catholic (3-1)
Truxell: Lima CC; Dawson: Lima CC
Hicksville (2-2) at Lakota (1-3)
Truxell: Hicksville; Dawson: Lakota
If you would like to be a guest selector, simply email sports@thevwindependent.com.
POSTED: 09/26/19 at 3:43 am. FILED UNDER: Sports