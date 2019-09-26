ODOT District 1 hiring snowplow drivers

Submitted information

LIMA — The days are getting shorter, which means it is time for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to get ready for winter operations.

Throughout October, ODOT District 1 and District 2 will be holding five hiring events to fill approximately 75 winter seasonal positions available across the region.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Wednesday, October 2, noon to 6 p.m., at ODOT District 1 office, 1885 N. McCullough St., Lima.

Wednesday, October 2, 4-8 p.m., at ODOT District 2 Northwood Outpost, 200 Lemoyne Road, Northwood.

Thursday, October 3, 3-7 p.m., at ODOT District 2 Fulton County maintenance garage, 8878 Ohio 108, Wauseon.

Wednesday, October 9, noon to 6 p.m., at ODOT District 1 Defiance County maintenance garage, 2340 Baltimore Road, Defiance.

Wednesday, October 23, 2-6 p.m., at ODOT District 1 Hardin County maintenance garage, 13052 Ohio 68, Kenton.

Plowing snow is the primary job responsibility for winter seasonal positions. District 1 is looking to fill 44 positions in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties. District 2 seeks 33 drivers for Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, and Williams counties.

During these winter seasonal hiring events, applicants will undergo a driving record check and take the required physical abilities test prior to being interviewed for a position.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent; a valid class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL) with a tanker endorsement, without air brake restriction; and three months of training or experience in basic equipment operation.

The salary is $17.52 per hour. The positions are temporary and benefits are not provided.

Both districts are looking for people who are available to work 40 hours a week from December through March. On-call and part-time options may be available.

Previous experience plowing snow is not necessary. Training is available for applicants who meet the basic requirements.

Those planning to attend one of the hiring events are encouraged to apply in advance: www.transportation.ohio.gov/seasonal.