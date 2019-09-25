VW woman gets prison for theft, forgery

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Seven people were sentenced during criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Tina Hulbert, 47, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years in prison on one count of theft from an elderly or disabled person, a felony of the second degree; 14 months each on three counts of forgery, each a felony of the fourth degree; and 11 months each on one count each of forgery, a fourth-degree felony, and theft from an elderly or disabled person, a felony of the fifth degree.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered all six sentences to run concurrent to each other, with no credit for time served, giving Hurlbert an aggregate of five years in prison. She will report to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility at 9 a.m. Friday, September 27, to begin serving her sentence.

Julie Survilla, 43, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 16 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, and 12 months in prison on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. The sentences are to run concurrently, with credit for four days already served.

Sheila Raines, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. She was given credit for six days already served.

Brian David Bleeke, 53, of Convoy, was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of 3-4½ years in prison on a charge of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. He was given credit for 81 days already served.

Toree Riddle, 32, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced to 55 days in jail, with credit for 55 days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Daniel Huber, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He must also have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Jason Fricke, 36, of Van Wert, was given a year of community control, including 30 days in jail, beginning October 6, on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, an unclassified misdemeanor. After 15 days in jail, he may request serving 55 days on electronically monitored house arrest at his own expense. He must also undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments, while his driver’s license was suspended for two years and he was fined $850.

Seven people also changed their pleas during hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Justin Diltz, 65, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 14 days in jail, beginning October 11, after he changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Caleb Mendez, 23, of Decatur, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl compound, a fourth-degree felony. A presentence investigation was ordered and Mendez will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 6.

Gabrielle Vann, 25, of Wren, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl compound, a felony of the fourth degree. She will appear for sentencing at 10 a.m. November 6.

MacKenzie Allen, 19, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentenced was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, October 30.

Valerie Parent, 38, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to tampering with records, a felony of the third degree, and Medicaid eligibility fraud, a first-degree, a first-degree misdemeanor. A presentence investigation will be conducted and sentencing held at 9 a.m. November 6.

Jerry Lee Spurr, 51, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Colby Black, 35, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and sentencing held at 10 a.m. October 30.

April Ladd, 37, of Convoy, pleaded guilty on Tuesday after her arraignment on count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing will be held at 10 a.m. October 30.

Joshua Wolfe, 42, of Willshire, had his request to lower his $500,000 cash bond denied, and will remain on the cash bond at the present time.