Preview: 2-2 Crestview at 3-1 Bluffton

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Two Northwest Conference teams that like to emphasize the running game will meet Friday night at Harmon Field in Bluffton, as the Pirates entertain the Crestview Knights.

Both teams are coming off victories. Crestview (2-2, 1-0 NWC) defeated Delphos Jefferson 48-6 last Friday, while Bluffton (3-1, 1-0 NWC) outscored Ada 70-50.

Kaden Short (2), Brody Brecht (33) and Caylib Pruett (34) make up Crestview’s multi-pronged rushing attack. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent sports

The Knights held the Wildcats to just 48 yards rushing and 118 yards of total offense.

“Outside of a couple of Jefferson runs, our run defense was very good, and I’m pleased with how our defensive line and linebackers got to the football,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

Crestview will now face Bluffton’s unique flexbone offense, which features the triple option.

“This offensive system is not common in the area, so many teams are unfamiliar with defending it,” Bluffton head coach Jeff Richards said. “When running the system it creates problems for the defense because it requires every player to be very disciplined on every play, or an explosive play can happen. We use this system because it fits best with the people we have, and also we can control the pace of the game as long as we are executing at a high level.”

“Through the first four games we have done a pretty good job at limiting turnovers and consistently moving the ball when on offense,” Richards added.

The Pirates are averaging 39 points per game, along with 328 rushing yards per game, tops among NWC teams. Including a school record 315 yards against Ada, Tucker Neff leads NWC rushers with 687 yards and five touchdowns on just 84 carries, while quarterback Nate Schaadt has 245 carries and seven touchdowns on 61 carries.

Schaadt has attempted just 18 passes, completing eight for 204 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Tyson Shutler is the team’s leading receiver with four catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.



“Bluffton is a very aggressive, experienced football team,” Owens said. “They take pride in their play up front, so it will be a good challenge for us.”

The Knights enjoyed an impressive showing against Delphos Jefferson with 458 yards rushing, including 119 by Caylib Pruett, 110 by Brody Brecht and 94 by Kaden Short.

For the season, Brecht has 97 carries for 636 yards (second to Neff) and seven touchdowns, while Pruett has 230 yards and three touchdowns on just 33 carries. In just two games, Short has 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 23 carries, and as a team Crestview averages 319 yards per game on the ground, second only to Bluffton.

“Crestview is a physical and well coached team,” Richards stated. “Their running back is one of the best players in the league and is a huge weapon for them.”

“Offensively we have continued to get more comfortable with the new blocking schemes we are using this year,” Owens explained. “As our understanding of the offense has gotten better it has allowed us to play faster.”

“I’m pleased with our progress,” Owens added. “I still feel like we can get better, but we have really brought a more confident attitude to games.”

When the two teams met last year, Crestview posted a 53-0 victory. Bluffton’s last win in the series came in 2012, 25-21.