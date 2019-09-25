Ottoville tops Crestview

Katelyn Castle (pictured above) and Maddi Ward each scored a goal, but Crestview fell to Ottoville 5-2 on Tuesday. “We are going to continue to work hard and get better building on our accomplishments,” head coach John Dowler said. “We have five games left and are looking forward to getting back on track with a few more wins.” Crestview (6-4-1) will play at Van Wert on Saturday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent