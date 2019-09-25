Mobile food pantry coming to Van Wert

VW independent/submitted information

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will be bringing its mobile food pantry to distribute food as part of the 2019 United Way Day of Caring. Several employees from Eaton Corporation have volunteered to help with the set-up and distribution of food items as their Day of Caring service project.

The mobile food pantry will set up at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert, this Saturday, September 28. Food will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. Eligibility forms will be required to be filled out and signed.

Recipients should bring a form of identification, and are also asked to bring a bag or box to carry items home.

For more information, call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.