Lancer roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer

Lincolnview’s girls’ golf team took part in sectional action on Tuesday, while the volleyball and soccer teams hit the road.

Division II sectional golf at Celina Lynx

CELINA — Lincolnview’s girls’ golf season came to an end at the Division II sectionals at Celina Lynx Golf Club on Tuesday.

Led by Shiann Kraft’s 87, which included a 41 on the back nine, the Lady Lancers finished seventh out of 11 teams with a score of 405. The top three teams qualify for district competition, along with the top individuals not on a qualifying team.

After Kraft, Winter Boroff fired an 89, followed by Adalee Purk (112) and Aryonna Hoghe (117). Dylann Carey finished with a 129.

Lima Central Catholic (315) won the sectional title, followed by St. Henry (352) and Coldwater (372).

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — Lincolnview improved to 12-2 (4-0 NWC) with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 win over Bluffton.

Individual numbers were not available.

Lincolnview (12-2, 4-0 NWC) will host Allen East on Thursday.

Soccer

Cory-Rawson 3 Lincolnview 1

RAWSON — The Lancers fell to Cory-Rawson 3-1 on Tuesday.

Landon Moody scored Lincolnview’s goal, with an assist by Clayton Leeth.

Lincolnview will host New Knoxville on Thursday.