Random Thoughts: football & volleyball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around last Friday’s wild Bluffton-Ada football game, a surprise team, an exciting volleyball invitational, Jim Harbaugh, Notre Dame and Freddie Kitchens.

Eye popping numbers

I’d like to share some of the numbers from Bluffton’s 70-50 win over Ada on Friday. The Pirates are Crestview’s next opponent.

Bluffton rushed for 480 yards, including a school record 315 yards by running back Tucker Neff. Quarterback Nate Schaadt ran for six touchdowns.

Ada’s Brandon Hull completed 21 of 44 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns and had 22 carries for 140 yards and three more scores.

The two teams combined for nearly 900 yards of total offense and 61 first downs.

The term “video game numbers” applies here.

Halfway home

Friday night will mark the halfway point of the 2019 high school football season. Check next Wednesday’s Sports page for midseason reports for Van Wert and Crestview.

Surprise team

Speaking of high school football, Allen East may be the surprise team of the area so far.

The Mustangs are 4-0 and will host preseason NWC favorite Spencerville on Friday.

Loaded invite

If you want to see some good volleyball, carve out some time and head to Crestview High School for this Saturday’s Fricker’s/Lady Knight Invitational.

Four of the eight teams (see related story) are state ranked, meaning some of the best players will showcase their talents.

Jim Harbaugh

Unless there’s a remarkable recovery, I have to wonder if Saturday’s lopsided loss to Wisconsin was the beginning of the end for Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.

Yes, it’s just one loss, but this was supposed to be Michigan’s year. It still can be, but it’s tough to see it right now, especially with games against Iowa, Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State looming, plus a non-conference game against Notre Dame.

The Irish

Speaking of Notre Dame, it would appear the Irish’s college football playoff hopes are already gone.

Even if they win out, what would be considered quality wins? The highest ranked team left on the schedule is currently No. 18 Virginia.

That doesn’t bode will for Notre Dame.

Freddie Kitchens

It’s early, but I’m starting to wonder if Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is in over his head.

That seems like an overreaction but so far, the Browns have looked undisciplined, i.e. too many penalties, and there were some strange play calls against the Rams, including a draw play on 4th and 9 and four straight passes from the L.A. five, when the running game was actually pretty effective.

At the very least, I think he’s finding out it’s not easy to call plays and be the head coach.

Yes, he had success as the interim head coach last season, but this is different.

I just hope all of this works out.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.