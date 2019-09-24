Ivan L. Voltz

Ivan L. Voltz, 93, of Willshire Township, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Swiss Village in Berne, Indiana.

Ivan L. Voltz

He was born June 7, 1926, in Willshire Township, Van Wert County, the only son of Charles Lewis and Mary Anna (Jones) Voltz, who both preceded him in death. On March 12, 1961, he married the former Mary Leola Wittung, who passed away August 13, 2008.

Survivors include his daughter, Lynnette R. (Todd) Ruble of Decatur, Indiana; a son, Kevin L. (Ronda) Voltz of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Anthony, Ben, Caleb Voltz, and Rachel and Aaron Ruble; and a sister, Winifred Frey of Willshire.

A son, Jerry Lynn Voltz; three brothers, Carl, Fred, and Alfred C. Voltz; and five sisters, Alice Etter, LoAnn Baxter, Amy Elizabeth Cox Hulls, Mae Neate, and Maryhelen Barnes, also preceded him in death.

Ivan was a 1944 graduate of Wren High School and a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. He had formerly attended Wren United Brethren Church. He was a retired farmer and drove school bus for Wren and Crestview schools for over 30 years.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27, at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where military honors will be rendered by Harvey Lewis American Legion Post in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Wren Fire and EMS Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.