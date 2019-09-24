Helen P. Whitmore

Helen P. Whitmore, 89, of Convoy, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born April 4, 1930, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Jacob and Elnora (Gehres) Young, who both preceded her in death. On December 1, 1951, she married Paul D. Whitmore, who passed away December 29, 2006.

Helen was a homemaker and had also worked at Central Insurance Company, Jones Clothing & Footwear, and the former canning factory.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of America in rural Ohio City, the women’s guild of the church, and Pleasant Grange.

Helen enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, sewing, playing cards, and playing bingo.

Surviving are two daughters, Rita K. (Lynn) Sauders of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sue (Don) Duncan of Convoy; six grandchildren, Blake Sauders, Brian Sauders, Chris Hansen, Dirk Hansen, Andrea Carlin, and Adam Duncan; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a son-in-law, Eric Hansen of Mansfield.

A daughter, Nancy J. Hansen; and one sister, Marcile Giessler, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy, with the Rev. Janine Shearer officiating. Private burial will be in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in rural Ohio City.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen`s memory may be sent to State of the Heart Hospice, Van Wert County Council on Aging, St. Paul’s Reformed Church of America, or Convoy Fire and EMS.

