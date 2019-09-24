Debby S. Strickler

Debby S. Strickler, 63, of Ohio City, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born July 14, 1956, in Van Wert, the daughter of George Franklin and Edith Louise (Proffitt) Walker, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her two children, Ryan (Rebecca) Strickler of Van Wert and Deena (Ryan) Beacher of Ohio City; three brothers, Donald (Carolyn) Walker of Ohio City, Ronald (Shirley) Walker of Van Wert, and Ron (Jean) Worline of Denver, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Becky (Bradley) Scheidt of Van Wert and Connie Slagle of Ohio City; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, for whom she took great interest in all their activities.

A brother-in-law, Dan Slagle, also preceded her in death.

Debby was a 1974 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and attended Olive Branch Church of God. She had worked at the Van Wert National Bank and served as the clerk for the Village of Ohio City for over 30 years. She was very involved in various civic activities in Ohio City, including the park board and Lambert Days, and was instrumental in establishing the Memory Corner. Debby was also a supporter of the Relay for Life the last few years.

Funeral services will held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating.

Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family to establish a memorial in Ohio City in Debby’s name.

Condolence may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.