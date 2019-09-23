On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Friday, September 27

WKSD: Wayne Trace at Antwerp, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

WERT: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, September 28

WERT: BYU at Toledo Rockets, 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff

WKSD: Ohio St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff