On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.
Friday, September 27
WKSD: Wayne Trace at Antwerp, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
WERT: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday, September 28
WERT: BYU at Toledo Rockets, 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff
WKSD: Ohio St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
