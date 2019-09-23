ODOT lists ongoing VW County projects
VW independent/submitted information
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed the following highway projects being undertaken this week in Van Wert County:
- U.S. 30, under U.S. 224, near the city of Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane in each direction through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.
- Ohio 49, between Wolfcale Road and Harrison-Center Road, south of the village of Convoy, was closed Monday, September 16, for approximately two weeks for the replacement of three culverts. Traffic is detoured onto U.S. 30 and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 49. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage. (see map)
