C’view board hears construction updates

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Construction updates made up part of Monday night’s meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education.

Board members toured the classroom addition construction area and the site of the Early Childhood Center renovation, and the board received an update from Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf.

Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette gives a report on Latchkey program numbers.

Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Currently, masonry subcontractors have erected the first course of block,” Mollenkopf said of the classroom addition project. “Then concrete can be poured and will need to cure for seven days.”

“The goal is to get under roof prior to inclement weather (aiming for November 1),” she added. “The project is currently about two weeks behind schedule, but Alexander and Bebout indicates there is an opportunity to catch up in the construction schedule.”

Mollenkopf added that the Butler building that will house the indoor play space and auxiliary gym at the Early Childhood Center is scheduled to arrive on three semi-trailers today.

“Alexander and Bebout will prepare the foundation footers to support the structure,” Mollenkopf wrote in an update to the board. “Inside the ECC, the mechanical constractor, Ayers Sterrett, has almost all of the sewer and drainage pipe work completed.”

“The work to fill trenched out areas with stone has begun. After these areas are filled with stone, then concrete will be poured. After this, then actual wall construction will begin. Currently, this project is ahead of schedule.”

The board also heard a brief presentation from guidance counselors Kris Kill and Dave Springer. The two explained their duties and how they interact with students throughout the district.

Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette told the board that Latchkey program numbers are up slightly to 89, while Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer noted the parent-student meeting for the annual Washington, D.C., trip is scheduled for today.

During his report, High School Principal Dave Bowen said Lincolnview’s marching band will perform with Crestview at the October 18 football game against Ada, and he noted that Emily Barricklow and Wyatt Richardson will be inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at Vantage Career Center on Tuesday, October 1.

Bowen also said nearly a dozen advanced placement government students will meet Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French at Willow Bend Country Club Tuesday morning and he congratulated staff member Cindy Tinnel as a 2019 Kathe Shelby Leadership Award recipient.

“This award recognizes a leader in special education and Cindy will be recognized on November 21 in Columbus, and we’re very excited for her,” Bowen said.

In other business, board members approved several agenda items, including a band trip to Florida March 24-29, 2020; a list of mentor teachers and compensation; a list of teachers and administrators for members of the district design team, and Grace Callow as a volunteer high school volleyball coach.

The board also opted out of career technical education for eighth grade students, while offering seventh graders agriculture classes.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 28, in the district conference room.