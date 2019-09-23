City Council rejects building inspection plan legislation

Van Wert City Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall holds up code regulations he would like to include in the city’s code legislation. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council unanimously rejected a plan to replace state building inspections with services from Miami County or Allen County by unanimously voting “no” on the third and final reading of a measure that would have approved the deal.

Because a great majority of county building inspections occur in the city, Council’s rejection essentially puts the kibosh to the plan.

County officials had brought the plan to Council months ago, noting that they had received complaints of problems with state building inspections. However, research by City Council found no serious complaints of the state inspection system by local contractors.

During his report, Mayor Jerry Mazur also reminded city residents that the City Clean-Up Day will be held this coming Saturday, September 28 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Young’s Trash Service Transfer Station, 920 E. Jackson St. The transfer station will accept appliances, televisions and other electronics, and furniture, as well as other items not eligible for normal city trash collection. Those using the free service must have identification such as a recent city utility bill or identification with an address showing city residence to take part.

The mayor also gave the safety-service director’s report, with Jay Fleming on vacation, noting that the city would be applying for sewer discharge and overflow grants, and noted that Rosalie Drive’s surface would be chipped off and the street entirely repaved, to include a high crown in the center to facilitate drainage.

Also legislatively, Council unanimously approved a Community Reinvestment Area request from American Paint Recyclers, and also adopted a supplemental appropriation totaling $30,000 in the Sewer Fund to pay for pump station repairs.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.