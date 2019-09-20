Twig I group has September meeting

VW independent/submitted information

On September 12, Twig I met at Van Wert Health at noon with 33 members present. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed with a prayer given by Anne Bowen.

Trina Langdon, chief executive officer of the Pregnancy Life Center Health Clinic, was the speaker. She told of the services offered by the clinic, such pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and STD testing for both males and females. All services are free of charge, and Van Wert Health provides supplies for testing.

PLC provides counseling for pregnant girls and young mothers in the clinic, in schools, and those in jail. They work in the schools with their PINK program, which stands for purity, integrity, new ideas, and knowledge. They address such things as bullying and low self-esteem.

PLC has a boutique with baby items that young mothers obtain for free if they follow certain guidelines and earn that privilege. Donations for this boutique are always needed, such as baby clothes in like-new condition, diapers, baby wipes, etc.

Langdon explained that PLC is self-sufficient with no government funding. It has two major fundraisers each year, so monetary donations are greatly appreciated.

Chairman LaDonna Allenbaugh opened the business session by noting that, during the summer, there were many donations of good quality items that are for sale at the Hospital Thrift Shop. Currently shorts and swim suits are at a reduced price. Swim suits can be purchased all year.

Allenbaugh thanked those members who gave extra time to help in the Thrift Shop during the summer.

New members are always needed, so anyone interested in joining TWIG I should contact a current member.

The next meeting will be at Van Wert Health at noon on Thursday, October 10.

Members attending this meeting were: Jan Adams, LaDonna Allenbaugh, Tressa Jo Bissonette, Anne Bowen, Dot Burley, Eve Braden, Sue Corle, Marge Clouse, Sharon Clouse, Carla Doner, Carol Doner, Mae Enyart, Rosemary Foreman, Karen Gardner, Jane Geesey, Sandy Greulach, Lois Goudy, Loretta Grove, Jo Holman, Helen Huston, Lisa Hutker, Connie Johnson, Lois Linser, Diana Mace, Ilo Marvin, Ann McCray, Julie Medford, Jean Owens, Mary Kay Purmort, Nina Ragan, Nancy Szolach, Brenda Welker, and Betty Woodruff.