Cougars finish 4th at WBL golf tourney

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Elida won the 2019 Western Buckeye League boys’ golf tournament at Tamarac Golf Course in Lima on Thursday, while Van Wert finished fourth, behind St. Marys and Ottawa-Glandorf.

Elida scored 303 team points, 21 strokes lower than the Roughriders (324), while the Titans edged the Cougars by a single stroke, 332-333. Shawnee finished fifth with 338 points, followed by Defiance (345), Wapakoneta (352), Bath(369), Kenton (400) and Celina (403).

Elida’s Ethan Harmon, who was named Player of the Year carded a 73 to earn match medalist honors, while Gavin Harmon and Britton Hall of Bath tied for the runner-up spot (74).

Gavin Flickinger led Van Wert with a 79, earning him WBL honorable mention accolades. Jace Fast fired an 84, followed Evan Knittle and Zane Fast, who each finished with an 85.