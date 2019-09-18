VWPD donation

The Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office donated two Nikon D7100 cameras and new audio-visual recording equipment to the Van Wert Police Department. The Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the professionalism of all the detectives and officers of the Van Wert Police Department and is happy to provide useful technology to assist the department in its vital work in the community. Shown with County Prosecutor Eva Yarger are (from the left) Detective Cory Reindel, Detective Sergeant Robert Black, and Detective Joe Motycka. photo provided