VWCS now has alumni portal on website

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools announces that an alumni portal is now available on the VWCS website.

“We’ve wanted to find a way to connect with our alumni for some time now,” said Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton. “This is an easy way for them to be a part of VWCS again, while allowing us a streamlined way to share information we think they may find pertinent.

“We want to reignite their Cougar Pride and get them involved in what’s happening throughout our district,” Clifton added.

Van Wert High School graduates are encouraged to create a profile on the alumni portal. Required information includes name, email address, and graduation year. A profile must be approved before it’s fully registered, but once approved, users will appear under the Directory tool. Sensitive information like addresses and phone numbers will be kept confidential.

To access the portal, visit www.vwcs.net and click the District tab at the top, then Alumni. Those registering are encouraged to list the clubs and athletics they were a part of in the “Other Comments” box.

If individuals have information that can be shared on the alumni portal, such as class reunions, news, and even photos, email it to vwmarketing@vwcs.net for review.