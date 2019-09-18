Ralph W. Miller

Ralph W. “Bud” Miller, 78, of Mendon, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Celina Manor.

He was born February 22, 1941, in Delphos, the son of John W. and Ruth (McAdow) Miller, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Dawn Leugers of Celina and Michelle Gould of the United Kingdom; five grandchildren; and a sister and two brothers, Marilyn, Larry, and Jerry Miller.

A brother and sister, Charles Miller and Jean Dotson, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, September 19, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, with Pastor Randy Christian officiating.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.