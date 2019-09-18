Preview: Delphos Jefferson at Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Crestview will open the Northwest Conference portion of the 2019 schedule against a team that snapped a nine game losing streak over the weekend.

Delphos Jefferson enters Friday’s game 1-2 after outscoring Perry 38-36 on Saturday. It was the first win for the Wildcats since Week No. 3 of the 2018 season.

Crestview’s Brody Brecht has rushed for 526 yards in three games. Wyatt Richardson photo

“Saturday’s win was huge for us,” first year Delphos Jefferson head coach Ben Rahrig said. “As a program who has been struggling recently and having a senior class that hasn’t experienced a lot of success it gives us a little more confidence going forward.”

“Jefferson played in a great high school football game last week,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “They played their best game of the season and they will be riding that confidence coming to our place Friday night.”

The Knights also enter the game 1-2 after last Friday’s 35-20 win over Wayne Trace.

“We ask our kids to prepare the best they can each week whether they won the week before or not,” Owens said. “However, to receive the payoff for all the hard work is a great feeling and we were very excited to pick up a win last week.”

The win also marked the return of quarterback/running back/wide receiver/defensive back Kaden Short. The shifty and versatile senior, who was injured in the final scrimmage against Van Wert, ran for 88 yards on 18 carries and completed a pass for 36 yards and a touchdown to Brody Brecht.

“Kaden is a leader on our team,” Owens said. “He brings experience, toughness and playmaking ability to our team.”

When on offense, the Wildcats like to lean on the running game.

“We want to run the ball on offense,” Rahring explained. “We will mix in passes but we believe that we need to control time of possession and the line of scrimmage.”

“We will have to stop their running game, and not allow them to make big plays in play action,” Owens said of the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Crestview has enjoyed a good deal of success on the ground this season. Brecht is the leader among conference running backs with 83 carries for 526 yards and five touchdowns, and as a team, the Knights average 272 yards rushing per game.

“We are going to have to tackle well and have a lot of guys in position in order to stop them, Rahrig said. “They have fast running backs and like to get outside on sweeps but then will run the quarterback inside. They also run several versions of option as well. This is a lot to prepare for and makes us have to be very disciplined on defense to be in the right position.”

Crestview has won two straight against Delphos Jefferson, including a 47-0 victory last year.

Friday’s Crestview-Delphos Jefferson game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.