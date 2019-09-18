Licensed child care applicants sought

VW independent/submitted information

There are families in Van Wert who need local residents’ help to keep their jobs and/or attend school. They need dependable child care.

There is a state-funded program that helps by paying licensed centers and homes the cost of child care. However, the number of licensed family child care centers and homes are decreasing, leaving these families with limited options for safe, affordable, and loving environments.

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC), which contracts with the Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services, can assist individuals who are wanting to help fill this void. Local residents should consider the opportunity of becoming a licensed family child care home provider. Why licensed? Reliable weekly pay, free resources and supplies, and the ability to help low-income families.

Those interested should contact Publicly Funded Child Care at NOCAC, 419.784.2150, extension 1102.