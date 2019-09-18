42nd annual photo exhibit ready to begin

The 42nd annual Photography Exhibit is gearing up to open on Friday, October 4, at 6 p.m. with a reception party. We have a record number of entries this year and we are excited to see what the jurors pick for the show and those photographers who will win awards. The awards will be presented at the opening party and we will have snacks and a cash bar.

Dedication of “Blink” will be held September 26 at the Wassenberg Art Center’s regular Thursday Pint Night. The public is encouraged to attend.

Graciously funded by the Ohio Art Council, the Van Wert County Foundation and Avangrid Renewables, on September 26, 6-9 p.m., the Wassenberg Art Center will dedicate an interactive sculpture called “Blink!” Blink! was created by Toledo artist and architect, Todd Kime, is a tribute to the firefly. Because of pesticide use, habitat loss and, unique to the firefly, light pollution is challenging these populations. Organizations like the National Wildlife Federation and Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation conducted studies as well, and and find fireflies declining in numbers. Please join us for this public, free dedication and celebration. We will be hosting Signorelli Wolffe Wine Co. and live music by Bob Stevens (Distant Cousinz). The artist will speak about his inspiration and creation of Blink!

Blink’s dedication coincides with September’s Pint Night. We will be outside in the Art Park (weather permitting). We will feature live music by Bob Stevens (formerly of Distant Cousinz) and Signorelli Wolffe Wine Company. The Signorelli Wolff Wine Company is the sole US agent in Ohio representing Valpanera and Ca’ del Borgo Wines of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy and Ghiga Wines of Piedmonte, Italy. Additionally, the Signorelli Wolff Wine Company is the only authorized importer and US agent for Cantine Privitera Wines, which are imported to you from the heart of the Mediterranean – the beautiful island of Sicily and is owned by a U.S. veteran. Join us at the Beverage Bin and new outdoor stage. Free entry.

We are spooky excited to be part of the Downtown Treat or Treat loop on October 26, 10 a.m. – noon. We will be handing out free, free, free spooky craft kits (first come first serve). Take your kit home or finish it here. We’ll have creepy artists on hand to help you!

New Halloween stained glass sun catcher classes are scheduled. These are some really cute things to make for the fall season! $45 WAC member cost/$55 regular price. Instructor: Joe Balyeat.

Session 1: Wednesday and Friday, September 18 and 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Session 2: Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Session 3: Wednesday and Friday, September 25 and 27, 6-8 p.m.

Session 4: Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Session 5: Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Doug Fiely and Steve Smith posing at the closing reception for their combined exhibit: “Artful Codgers”, at the Wassenberg Art Center where both professors (retired) spoke.

Did you know we provide custom art, craft and creative classes for private groups? What do you want to make? Give us a call and we will brainstorm your next gathering.

Watercolor Class: Will resume October 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

ArtNight: Every Thursday 6-9 p.m. Free. Artist/instructors on hand to help with your project.

Our after school art program, ArtReach will continue after an instructor is hired. You may give us a call to be placed on the waiting list or watch social media.

The gift season is approaching and we are seeking new artists! Open year-round, the gift corner at the Wassenberg will be stocking for the holiday season. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.