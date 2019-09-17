VWHS Theatre Dept. announces season

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department announces its 2019-2020 season.

The school’s fall production, Sherlock Holmes, will be performed at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23, starting at 7 p.m. each day.

Rehearsals have begun on the show and students are looking forward to sharing the classic tales of Sherlock Holmes and his partner, Dr. Watson.

This play, originally written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and adapted by Tim Kelly, is set in the 1890s and is full of suspense and mystery.

Join the cast to see if Holmes can solve the case. General admission tickets are $6 and are available from cast and crew members, the NPAC box office, and at the door the night of the performances.

Sherlock Holmes is produced with special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.

On April 2-4, 2020, the VWHS Theatre Department presents Tarzan®, the Stage Musical on the NPAC stage, starting at 7 p.m. each day.

Auditions will be held in December and students will begin rehearsals in January 2020.

The audience will enjoy music written by Phil Collins and a story based on the Disney film and book by David Henry Hwang. Tarzan® was originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions and is owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc.

Tickets to the musical will go on sale in early March 2020, and reserved and general admission seating will be available for the production.

Tarzan®, the Stage Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com).

The VWHS Theatre Department hopes to see area residents at its fall and spring productions, as it continues to create, perform, and inspire the Van Wert community through the theatre arts.