Weekend roundup: Volleyball, soccer
Van Wert independent sports
Crestview’s volleyball team picked up two wins on Saturday, Lincolnview fell to Shawnee and the Lancer soccer team dropped a match to Miller City.
Volleyball
Crestview 2 Antwerp 0
Crestview 2 Kalida 0
CONVOY — Crestview improved to 8-1 by sweeping through Saturday’s home tri-match, defeating Antwerp 25-14, 25-19, then beating Kalida 25-11, 25-15.
Against Antwerp, Kali Small was 10-11 serving with two aces, while Kaylee Wolford was 11-12 with an ace. Lexi McCoy had 15 kills, Maddy Lamb had 22 assists and Bailey Gregory finished with a team-leading 14 digs.
Against Kalida, Lexi Gregory led the Lady Knights by going 14-14 serving with an ace and seven kills, while Maddy Lamb had 11 assists and Bailey Gregory finished with eight digs.
Crestview will travel to Bluffton on Tuesday.
Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 1
The Lady Lancers lost their second non-conference match of the year, falling to visiting Shawnee 22-25, 24-26, 25-14, 14-25.
Madison Williams led the team with 30 digs and 16 kills, while Brianna Ebel finished with a team high 42 assists.
Lincolnview (7-2) will host Parkway today.
Soccer
Miller City 2 Lincolnview 0
MILLER CITY – In non-conference soccer action, Lincolnview fell 2-0 at Miller City.
The Lancers (1-6-1) will host Continental on Tuesday
POSTED: 09/16/19 at 4:13 am. FILED UNDER: Sports