Weekend roundup: Volleyball, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview’s volleyball team picked up two wins on Saturday, Lincolnview fell to Shawnee and the Lancer soccer team dropped a match to Miller City.

Volleyball

Crestview 2 Antwerp 0

Crestview 2 Kalida 0

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 8-1 by sweeping through Saturday’s home tri-match, defeating Antwerp 25-14, 25-19, then beating Kalida 25-11, 25-15.

Against Antwerp, Kali Small was 10-11 serving with two aces, while Kaylee Wolford was 11-12 with an ace. Lexi McCoy had 15 kills, Maddy Lamb had 22 assists and Bailey Gregory finished with a team-leading 14 digs.

Against Kalida, Lexi Gregory led the Lady Knights by going 14-14 serving with an ace and seven kills, while Maddy Lamb had 11 assists and Bailey Gregory finished with eight digs.

Crestview will travel to Bluffton on Tuesday.

Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 1

The Lady Lancers lost their second non-conference match of the year, falling to visiting Shawnee 22-25, 24-26, 25-14, 14-25.

Madison Williams led the team with 30 digs and 16 kills, while Brianna Ebel finished with a team high 42 assists.

Lincolnview (7-2) will host Parkway today.

Soccer

Miller City 2 Lincolnview 0

MILLER CITY – In non-conference soccer action, Lincolnview fell 2-0 at Miller City.

The Lancers (1-6-1) will host Continental on Tuesday