Off Stage lists cast for dinner theatre play

VW independent/submitted information

Off Stage Productions Inc. has announced the cast for its Fall 2019 dinner theatre production of A Doublewide, Texas, Christmas, a Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy. This two-act farce is being directed by Matt Krol.

Cast members include the following:

Big Ethel Satterwaite — Terri Stevens

Georgia Dean Rudd — April Hanf

Lark Barken — Kelly Smith

Haywood Sloggett — Ed Eichler

Patsy Price — Mary Yackey

Norway “Baby” Crumpler — Travis Nihiser

Joveeta Crumpler — Amy McConn

Caprice Crumpler — Dolores Foreman

Nash Sloggett — Dan Bulau

Cast members for A Doublewide, Texas, Christmas include (front row, from the left) Terri Stevens, Kelly Smith, Dolores Foreman, April Hanf; (middle row) Amy McConn and Mary Yackey; (back row) Travis Nihiser, Ed Eichler, and director Matt Krol. Off Stage photo

In this outrageously funny comedy, it’s Christmas-time in the newest — and tiniest — town in Texas, and it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide. Not only are the trailer park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they’ve just discovered that Doublewide is being doubled-crossed by the county. With their official incorporation papers in jeopardy, this band of eccentric Texans throws itself into taking on the Big Guys. Determined to bolster their legitimacy, Doublewide residents first set their sights on the countywide “Battle of the Mangers” competition. They conspire to win this smackdown with their “Nativity at the Alamo” entry … by any means possible.

In addition to that shaky undertaking, and trying almost single-handedly to keep the new town afloat, Mayor Joveeta Crumpler has to wrangle her celebrity-obsessed mother, her beleaguered brother (who’s being bullied by a pack of vengeful raccoons), and her demoralized best friend (who’s at the end of her rope from dating every loser this side of the Rio Grande).

To make matters worse, Joveeta finds herself increasingly wary of the newest resident, Patsy Price. Patsy, fresh out of the local mental institution, clearly has her own devious agenda and the county competition over in Fayro is just the place for her to settle an old score. By the time this full-tilt rocket ride of lunacy climaxes in a what-else-can-go-wrong live television presentation, the audience will have doubled its Christmas spirit. So spend the Yuletide in Doublewide and let this hilarious Jones Hope Wooten Comedy make Christmas merry and bright … because there’s no place like a good ole Texas-sized mobile home for the holidays!

Performances will once again be held in the commons area at Vantage Career Center on October 18-20 and 25-27. Enter at the back doors, where there will be plenty of free parking spaces available.

Friday performances are “Popcorn Night”, with doors opening at 7 and the show beginning at 7:30, with free popcorn and pretzels (no dinner). The cost is $13.

Saturday and Sunday dinner shows include full buffet by Romer’s Catering for $28. On Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30, buffet at 7, show at 8, while doors open at 12:30 p.m., with buffet at 1, and show at 2 for Sunday matinees.

Reservations will open for members on September 30 and to the public on October 2. Call the Off Stage Box Office at 419.605.6708.

Additional information can be found online at http://www.offstagetheatre.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffStageProductions.